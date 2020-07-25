AlleyCats fundraising for feline in desperate need of eye surgery

Yul Brynner was abandoned at an Okanagan campground

An abandoned cat left at an Okanagan Campground is in poor health and AlleyCats Alliance is trying to raise funds to help him.

According to the charity that rescues and rehabilitates cats, the feline was brought to them by a woman who realized he needed medical attention.

Affectionately named Yul Brynner, AlleyCats explained people at the campsite had been feeding the feline, but he required more than a meal.

Yul Brynner was suffering from entropion, a condition where the eyelashes grow inwards instead of outwards and rub against the cat’s eyes. The charity rushed the cat, who is estimated to be between five and eight years old, to Dr. Bauer at Okanagan Animal Eye Care Veterinarian Clinic.

It’s assumed the cat has been suffering from the medical condition since birth.

Now, AlleyCats is fundraising to help pay for the cost of Yul Brynner’s surgery.

“Please contribute whatever you can to help this big boy so he can know what it’s like to be pain-free and we will be able to gaze into those big beautiful eyes of his at last,” stated AlleyCats.

Dr. Bauer reported that Yul Brynner had successful eye surgery on July 21, and it was discovered his eye colour is blue. The cost of the surgery is still outstanding.

AlleyCats is completely volunteer ran and relies on donations from the public to care for the animals.

To help Yul Brynner with the cost of his surgery and his follow up care please go to www.alleycatsalliance.org.

via PayPal or send a cheque to Box 332, 113-437 Martin Street Penticton, B.C. V2A 5L1.

