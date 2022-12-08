Almost $500,000 in awards handed out to Okanagan College students last month

November was a big month for Okanagan College students across the region in terms of relieving their financial burdens.
A total of 426 students were the recipients of scholarships and bursaries between the Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon campuses.
Over $450,000 was distributed, while students were able to meet and thank the donors at special events at their respective school.
Each had Indigenous introductions, student and donor speakers, and a chance to engage with their fellow peers and share their successes.
Executive Director of Okanagan College Foundation Helen Jackman said that over one-million dollars is handed out in awards each year.
These awards have a profound impact on students’ lives, many of whom live on limited budgets. The money they receive can be put towards educational expenses and household costs, including groceries and food, relieving pressures and allowing them to focus more on their learning.”
