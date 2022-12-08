Almost $500,000 in awards handed out to Okanagan College students last month

Kelowna campus, left to right: Aaron Gregory, award donor; Devin Rubadeau, chair, Business Administration program, Okanagan College; Annika Kirk, Okanagan College student, featured speaker and award recipient. (Submitted)

November was a big month for Okanagan College students across the region in terms of relieving their financial burdens.

A total of 426 students were the recipients of scholarships and bursaries between the Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon campuses.

Over $450,000 was distributed, while students were able to meet and thank the donors at special events at their respective school.

Each had Indigenous introductions, student and donor speakers, and a chance to engage with their fellow peers and share their successes.

Executive Director of Okanagan College Foundation Helen Jackman said that over one-million dollars is handed out in awards each year.

These awards have a profound impact on students’ lives, many of whom live on limited budgets. The money they receive can be put towards educational expenses and household costs, including groceries and food, relieving pressures and allowing them to focus more on their learning.”

Kelowna campus: Kylamay Whitebear, student in Okanagan College’s SISTERS program, student presenter and award recipient. Pictured with her three daughters. (Submitted)

Penticton campus, left to right: Helen Jackman, executive director, Okanagan College Foundation; Omar Tamayo Romo, international student at Okanagan College, pop up speaker and award recipient. (Submitted)

Vernon campus, left to right: Kieanna Boomer-Jones, Okanagan College student, featured speaker, and award recipient; Lloyd Davies, award donor and featured speaker. (Submitted)

READ MORE: Okanagan Mission Secondary hammers their way to first provincial title on home court

READ MORE: FortisBC sparking nearly 4% rate hike for electric customers in the New Year

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCollegeOkanaganPentictonVernon