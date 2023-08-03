Almost all of B.C. at worst or second-worst possible drought level

Almost all of B.C. finds itself at the worst or second-worst level of drought, according to the most recent map tracking drought conditions in B.C. (Government of BC/Screencap)

Almost all of B.C. finds itself at the worst or second-worst level of drought, according to the most recent map tracking drought conditions in B.C.

According to the map at the British Columbia Drought Information Portal, 28 out of 34 basins in B.C. have a Level 4 or Level 5 rating on the provincial drought scale. At Level 4, adverse impacts are likely, while adverse impacts are almost certain at Level 5.

Current Level 5 regions consist of Vancouver Island and an almost contiguous stretch of land starting in British Columbia’s northeastern corner and not ending until about the mid-way point of province, as well as the North and the South Thompson Basins. Level 4 regions include Metro Vancouver, mid-coastal regions and all basins bordering the United States as well as several basins directly bordering Alberta.

During her weekly update of the provincial wildfire and drought situation, Emergency Minister Bowinn Ma said Wednesday (Aug. 23) that 23 out of 34 basins were either at Level 4 or Level 5.

Several municipalities have stepped measures to preserve water, but Ma urged additional measures.

