Alpine Club of Canada closes backcountry huts

The club has 35 backcountry huts throughout Canada. This is the Scott Duncan Hut on the Wapta Icefield in Banff National Park. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The Alpine Club of Canada has closed its national office in Canmore.

In a news release, the ACC said it is following suggested precautions from Health Canada due to COVID-19 concerns.

As of March 17, the club has canceled all hut bookings for the period of March 13 to June 13, 2020. They said they are offering 100 per cent credit on all payments that have been made on bookings for that time.

The ACC has also closed their Canmore properties, including the Clubhouse, Bell Cabin and Boswell Cabin. They have canceled all remaining activity camps for the winter 2020 season.

The news release states however that all summer activity camps are still open for registration. As are membership services including new memberships and renewals, 2021 ski week lotteries and all ACC publications.

The Alpine Club of Canada is an amateur athletic association with its national office in Canmore and the club has been a focal point for Canadian mountaineering since its founding in 1906. It has 35 backcountry huts throughout Canada.

