Alternating traffic at Gordon and Fuller after vehicle incident

Only one car involved, with the lone occupant sustaining minor injuries

Traffic can now go through in alternating lanes. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

A vehicle incident is slowing traffic down at Gordon and Fuller in Kelowna.

The crash was reported at around 2:36 p.m. on April 24. Crews are currently cleaning up in the area.

One lane closed on Gordon Drive near Fuller Ave due to single vehicle collision. Traffic alternating. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/0p9ktD09yK — michael rodriguez, but a little farther away (@MichaelRdrguez) April 24, 2020

Traffic is single-lane alternating.

Kelowna Fire Department crews said it was a single-vehicle incident and the lone occupant sustained minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

