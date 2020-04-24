Traffic can now go through in alternating lanes. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Alternating traffic at Gordon and Fuller after vehicle incident

Only one car involved, with the lone occupant sustaining minor injuries

A vehicle incident is slowing traffic down at Gordon and Fuller in Kelowna.

The crash was reported at around 2:36 p.m. on April 24. Crews are currently cleaning up in the area.

Traffic is single-lane alternating.

Kelowna Fire Department crews said it was a single-vehicle incident and the lone occupant sustained minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
