Alzheimer’s disease walk fundraiser helps support caregivers in Kelowna

Diane Chopek’s tears reflect the emotional investment it takes to care for someone with Alzheimer’s disease.

Chopek cared for her father-in-law dating back to 1995 after his wife died and he began showing signs of early-onset Alzheimer’s.

As her family had a hard time dealing with the family patriarch, she stepped up to help with his daily needs, but that path led to him becoming physically violent toward her.

He recently died but the odyssey his dementia journey took her down was overwhelming, her lifeline to making sense of it all came from becoming involved with Alzheimer’s disease caregiver support groups.

“I can’t tell you how this place saved me,” Chopek said, referring to the support services offered by the Alzheimer Society of B.C. chapter office in downtown Kelowna.

The support group meetings opened up to her that she was not alone in the emotional struggles she was facing as a primary caregiver to someone suffering from dementia, and how helpful it is to sit and talk with others facing the same challenges.

“It did not matter what my experiences were, everyone at the meetings had gone through something similar…it was a safe place to complain and throw things out there and get positive feedback,” Chopek recalled.

Support groups and a myriad of other services are the beneficiaries of the annual Investors Group Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s fundraiser, of which Chopek is the walk honoree this year.

Walks will be held across the Okanagan, with the Kelowna event taking place Sunday, May 28, at City Park.

The walk is the largest annual fundraising event for the society, with the money raised helping to provide programs and services for families on the dementia journey and contribute to research into the causes, and possible treatments for, the disease.

Guy Bird, chair of the Kelowna Walk, was first introduced to Capital News readers in 2019, as he spoke about the dementia journey his wife was on and the impact of being a caregiver, what he referred to as ‘the long good-bye.’

Bird feels he was fortunate because his wife did not exhibit violent tendencies, didn’t throw things at him, disappear on walks and become lost common with those afflicted with Alzheimer’s.

“Know two stories (from caregivers) are ever exactly the same,” Bird said

But he learned the art of ‘therapeutic fibbing,’ saying a caregiver must understand to never argue with what someone with Alzheimer’s says.

“They are right and you are always wrong. One thing that struck me is to them you are not who you think you are, you are who they think you are. One of the other lessons I learned is they may not remember what you told them or who you are, but they will remember how you made them feel.”

Bird faced a moment that most caregivers face caring for loved ones with dementia when to have them admitted to a long-term care facility.

His wife had been registered with Interior Health and was told it would take up to a year for placement in a care home. But he got a call two months later saying a bed had opened up.

At that point, Bird was taking her for a routine dentist appointment, and while waiting for her he made the decision to keep her at home.

“I changed my mind at that point. I brought her back home for what would be another two years. She was sufficiently cognizant then to thank me for doing that,” Bird recalled.

Like Chopek, Bird said support groups were an immeasurable help for him as his wife slid deeper into the symptoms of dementia, and ultimately to a care home in the final months of her life.

But it was also readily apparent how those support groups were dominated by women, leading him to be a proponent for men caregivers to seek support.

“I was in three different support groups, and in two of them, I was the only guy. So guys have a tendency to avoid seeking support because it is seen as a weakness. But it does not make you weaker, it makes you smarter,” he said.

For Chopek, as the Alzheimer’s Walk honoree, will be introduced and asked to say a few words about her caregiver experience, and while her father-in-law’s passing offered some sense of relief, it was still a hard journey for her to watch and see first-hand.

“No matter what my experience was, everyone I encountered in the support group meetings was going through something similar,” she said.

For more information about how to donate or be a participant in the Kelowna Walk for Alzheimer’s this year, visit the www.support.alzheimer.ca website.

For more information about the Alzheimer’s Society programs in Kelowna, go to www.alzheimer.ca.

