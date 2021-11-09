RCMP vest. (Phil McLaclan/Capital News)

RCMP vest. (Phil McLaclan/Capital News)

Amber Alert cancelled: Baby found after vehicle stolen in Surrey

Within an hour, Surrey RCMP confirmed the child had been located; police still looking for suspect

Surrey RCMP say a baby that was abducted in a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning (Nov. 9) has been found.

At 8:35 a.m., Surrey RCMP received a report that a vehicle was stolen with a baby strapped into a car seat inside, according to a release from Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

Sangha said the vehicle had been parked and left running at a residence in the 17200-block of 58 Avenue.

She said Surrey RCMP “immediately deployed multiple resources including all available Frontline officers, plain-clothes units and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service.” An Amber Alert was also issued.

At 9:20 a.m., she said, a bystander found the vehicle abandoned with the baby still inside in the vehicle in the 5900-block of 177B Street.

Sangha said the baby was checked over by BC Emergency Health Services and was not physically injured.

The investigation into locating the suspect is ongoing, she noted.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


