Ambulance involved in crash on Harvey

Traffic was backed up along Harvey, Wednesday afternoon

A BC Ambulance was involved in a collision on Harvey Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

The crash between the ambulance and a pick-up truck happened near Gordon Drive in the westbound lanes, Just after 1 p.m.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, or if anyone was injured.

Traffic along Harvey was backed up while emergency crews were on scene.

