Amendment adopted for Summerland church’s housing proposal

Summerland Alliance Church working to create affordable housing project

A zoning amendment has been adopted allowing a Summerland church to take the next steps in creating a housing development on its property.

On Monday, Summerland council gave final reading to the zoning bylaw amendment for the Summerland Alliance Church’s property at 14812 and 14820 Victoria Rd. N.

RELATED: Summerland church’s housing proposal passes third reading

RELATED: Housing proposal will go to public hearing

The bylaw had passed third reading on Feb. 25 with unanimous council support following a public hearing. It also has received approval from the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The church is proposing an affordable housing project for up to 24 units on the property. An existing house at the front of the property will be removed to allow for the development.

The development calls for a mix of buildings and a range of unit sizes on the front of the church’s property.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. couple busted for smuggling tobacco at Osoyoos border
Next story
Okanagan bar warns of dropped calls in the bathroom

Just Posted

Kelowna council passes regulations for short-term rentals

The decision was made last night in Kelowna council chambers

Kelowna Chiefs shut out Summerland Steam in 5-0 decision

Chiefs now lead Junior B division finals series three games to one

Two vehicle crash causes traffic delays in West Kelowna

The morning traffic is being affected by a crash at Ross Road

A lesson in car purchasing: $800 claim dismissed using ‘buyer beware’ policy

After purchasing a car in Kelowna, a woman claimed the seller was not honest with her

Ending the stigma: Registration opens for fundraiser promoting mental health

The annual Ride Don’t Hide event will be held June 23 in Kelowna

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

No cellphone ban coming to B.C. schools

Ontario will ban the devices in its schools in September

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

B.C. teens struggling more with anxiety, depression: 2018 report

The 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey included 140 questions and was conducted in 58 school districts

Gas prices jump at Okanagan pumps

Penticton is the 13th most expensive location to buy gas, Kelowna is the 21st most expensive location and Vernon is the 23rd most expensive location to buy gas in the province.

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Ottawa won’t appeal Federal Court ruling on farmed salmon virus

Review of piscine orthoreovirus policy ongoing, says DFO

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Most Read