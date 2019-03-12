Amendment adopted for Summerland church’s housing proposal

A zoning amendment has been adopted allowing a Summerland church to take the next steps in creating a housing development on its property.

On Monday, Summerland council gave final reading to the zoning bylaw amendment for the Summerland Alliance Church’s property at 14812 and 14820 Victoria Rd. N.

The bylaw had passed third reading on Feb. 25 with unanimous council support following a public hearing. It also has received approval from the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The church is proposing an affordable housing project for up to 24 units on the property. An existing house at the front of the property will be removed to allow for the development.

The development calls for a mix of buildings and a range of unit sizes on the front of the church’s property.

