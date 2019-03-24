American Airlines extends 737 Max-related cancellations

American Airlines is extending cancellations of flights through April 24 due to the grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft, as federal regulators continue to investigate two deadly crashes involving the plane model.

American has 24 Boeing 737 Max aircraft in its fleet, and said Sunday that it will be cancelling about 90 flights a day. Not every flight that was previously scheduled to be on a Max aircraft will be cancelled, and some flights scheduled to fly on other aircraft types may ultimately be cancelled. The airline said it will contact affected fliers directly.

Aviation authorities around the world grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft earlier this month following deadly crashes involving the plane model in Ethiopia and off the coast of Indonesia, which occurred within five months of each other.

The Associated Press

