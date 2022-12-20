Traffic on the bridge between Kelowna and West Kelowna (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Traffic on the bridge between Kelowna and West Kelowna (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

An hour to leave the city: Commuters stuck on bridge to West Kelowna after snowstorm

Two stuck semis are blocking traffic for commuters

Two semi-trucks are blocking traffic on the bridge between Kelowna and West Kelowna which is causing significant delays for commuters.

A driver stuck in traffic on Highway 97 reported that the two semis are unable to climb the hill into West Kelowna due to icy road conditions. They said that at least one car was also having difficulty driving up the hill and was blocking traffic.

One commuter said that it took them approximately one hour to drive from Rutland to West Kelowna.

There is also a jackknifed semi transport truck blocking traffic on Elliott Road in West Kelowna. Emergency crews and a tow truck are working to clear the incident.

Drivers in Kelowna are unable to turn onto Cooper Road from Harvey Avenue due to a two-vehicle collision. Police and fire crews are on scene clearing the incident but the intersection is currently blocked.

READ MORE: City of West Kelowna asking public to help snow crews clear the way

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Okanagan fruit industry pioneer passes at 74

Just Posted

Traffic on the bridge between Kelowna and West Kelowna (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
An hour to leave the city: Commuters stuck on bridge to West Kelowna after snowstorm

Roads in West Kelowna are cleared and sanded based on priority. (Black Press file photo)
City of West Kelowna asking public to help snow crews clear the way

A semi-truck causes road closures after hitting power lines in Lake Country. (Facebook/Dawn Loop Christianson)
Semi strikes power lines in Lake Country

Traffic back-up from a crash on highway 97 in Lake Country. (Facebook/Jo-Anne Jacobsen)
Multi-car pile-up on Highway 97 near Gatzke Rd in Lake Country

Pop-up banner image