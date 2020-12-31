A convince store owner hands OLG 649 and Lotto Max tickets at his store during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. Premier Doug Ford’s government gives $500M loan to Ontario Lottery and Gaming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A convince store owner hands OLG 649 and Lotto Max tickets at his store during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. Premier Doug Ford’s government gives $500M loan to Ontario Lottery and Gaming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

An unforgettable ending to 2020 for one Lotto 6/49 player after ticket wins $9M

Ticket purchased in West Vancouver matched all six numbers drawn for the $9.4-million jackpot

  • Dec. 31, 2020 10:50 a.m.
  • News

By Charlie Carey

For some, this year might be one to forget but for at least one British Columbian it will be particularly unforgettable, for their bank account.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation says a Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in West Vancouver matched all six numbers drawn for the $9.4-million jackpot on Wednesday night (Dec. 30). This ticket was the only one in Canada to have a perfect match.

The drawn numbers are: 7, 14, 30, 32, 38, and 45.

The winner has about 52 weeks to come forward and cash in on their massive return.

Drawn every Wednesday and Saturday nights, Lotto 6/49 has paid out over $105 million to British Columbians in winning this year, with BCLC paying out an $691-million in 2020 across all gambling and lottery games.

To put this winning in perspective, the odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot is about one-in-14 million, which is almost the population of Ontario.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. puppy left with fractured leg after stranger kicked her on Christmas Day
Next story
Kelowna’s year in review – March 2020

Just Posted

Toddler Gaige and his father, Mark Banman. (GoFundMe photo)
Kelowna year in review –April 2020

A look back at the top stories from the month of April

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran addresses media from the front steps of council chambers on March 23. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna’s year in review – March 2020

Top stories from the month of March

(Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna’s year in review – February 2020

A look back at February’s biggest stories

Aden Withers playing a hand-drum while protesting the high number of sexual assaults deemed “unfounded” by the Kelowna RCMP on Nov. 23, 2019. (Michael Rodriguez -Capital News)
Kelowna’s year in review – January 2020

A look back at January’s biggest stories

(Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP respond to ‘relatively low’ number of health order compliance calls at Big White

Since Dec. 16, police have enhanced their presence at Big White Ski Resort

Gov.Gen. Julie Payette gives a wave as she waits before delivering the throne speech in the Senate chamber in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Frontline workers owed ‘debt of gratitude,’ GG says in year-end message

In her year-end message, Payette pays tribute to front-line workers

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
North Okanagan hospital’s white heart beating into the new year

New feature added to the LED white heart in tribute to essential workers during the pandemic

A convince store owner hands OLG 649 and Lotto Max tickets at his store during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. Premier Doug Ford’s government gives $500M loan to Ontario Lottery and Gaming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
An unforgettable ending to 2020 for one Lotto 6/49 player after ticket wins $9M

Ticket purchased in West Vancouver matched all six numbers drawn for the $9.4-million jackpot

Quinisco Blue Coyne was born Dec. 20, 2020, at Penticton General Hospital. Photo contributed
Princeton’s ‘first family’ grows by eight pounds, eight ounces

Quin Blue Coyne already has at least 1,000 relatives

MP Dan Albas aired concerns about the cancellation of flights to Penticton’s Regional Airport in Parliament’s question period on Dec. 7. (Cable Public Affairs Channel)
COVID-19 pandemic saw parties work together, Okanagan MP says

MP Dan Albas said Liberals and Conservatives cooperated to bring about relief in 2020

(Pixabay.com)
Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

Liam and Oliver also remain popular choices for new babies in the province

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Freshly picked blueberries are see at Emma Lea Farms in Ladner, B.C., on Monday July 21, 2014. British Columbia is contributing funds in response to a probe into whether blueberry producers in the United States are being unfairly harmed by what some say is an influx in berry imports, including from Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. helps fund blueberry farmers against U.S. trade commission investigation

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister for jobs and economic recovery, says the province is giving Ottawa about $80,000

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) trails Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber (6) during first period NHL exhibition hockey action ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Feds give green light to NHL training camp; provinces must make call on games

Statement adds all teams must operate within provincial rules for regular-season play.

Most Read