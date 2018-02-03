Contributed photo

An unsolved family history mystery author visits Kelowna

UBCO hosts award-winning author who writes about Holocaust-era secret

There are certain things about our families that we know as fact. But what happens when what we thought we knew turns out to be only partly true?

This is the question author Julija Šukys struggled with when she began to write about a well-known, albeit dramatic, family history of her grandparents who were forcibly separated during the Second World War and not reunited for 25 years.

The family story is of a proud people forced from their homeland by soldiers. In mid-June 1941, three Red Army soldiers arrested Šukys’ grandmother and sent her to Siberia where she spent 17 years working on a collective farm, separated from her children and husband. The family story maintained that it was all a terrible mistake, according to a UBCO release.

But when Šukys began digging into letters, oral histories, audio recordings and KGB documents, her research soon revealed a shattering Holocaust-era secret—a family connection to the killing of 700 Jews in a small Lithuanian border town. According to KGB documents, the man in charge when those massacres took place was Šukys’ grandfather.

Šukys will discuss this captivating story, and examine what happens when family truths become fiction and how forgiveness operates across generations and the barriers of life and death, said the release.

Join the discussion at this free, public event presented by UBC Okanagan. Register at Eventbrite. Šukys’ book Siberian Exile will be available for purchase from the UBC Bookstore at the event, Feb. 8 at the Okanagan Regional Library on Ellis Street.

This event is organized by the Remembering and Commemorating Trauma Research Cluster, a cross-disciplinary group of UBC scholars interested in the impact of traumatic events and in exploring ways in which our responses to trauma can be used to heal, reconcile and empower, said the release.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Workshops to teach people their rights when dealing with RCMP in Northern B.C.

Just Posted

Spring Lantern Festival to be celebrated in Kelowna

The eighth event will be held Feb. 17

An unsolved family history mystery author visits Kelowna

UBCO hosts award-winning author who writes about Holocaust-era secret

50+ program has economic impact at Big White

Kelowna - “this demographic has more disposable income spending…”

Your thoughts on Canada’s gender-neutral anthem

Kelowna - We asked, you answered via our Facebook page

Four vehicle crash on Highway 97

Two sent to hospital following a collision on Highway 97 near Peachland

Spreading joy in Lake Country for Valentine’s Day

Heather Irvine decorates her fence for each holiday

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Workshops to teach people their rights when dealing with RCMP in Northern B.C.

B.C. Civil Liberties Association, IIO B.C. and Complaints Commission for the RCMP to host lessons

New foundation launched in memory of B.C. bull rider Ty Pozzobon

The Ty Pozzobon Foundation aims to ‘protect and support’ rodeo competitors in and out of the arena

BCHL Today: Salmon Arm streaking while Langley and Chilliwack struggle

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

‘Tips clip hometown Rockets

Everett wins first of two weekend games between top teams in the Western Conference

Proposed pipeline regulations shouldn’t start a ‘trade war:’ B.C. premier

Horgan has spoken with both Trudeau and Notley in recent days to reiterate his government’s position

B.C. Liberals elect new leader today as party rebuilds after 16 years in power

Estimated 60,000 party members were eligible to vote online and by phone to replace Christy Clark

Page Playoff teams decided for Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Final four curling teams battle at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Most Read