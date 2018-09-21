Ancestral remains uncovered at Fintry to be reburied

Remains found along Shorts Creek in Fintry Provincial Park during flood remediation measures

Ancestral remains uncovered in Fintry Provincial Park will be returned to the ground in a special ceremony Tuesday.

While excavating along the banks of Shorts Creek in the park Sept. 10, part of flood remediation measures, an excavator uncovered ancestral remains.

“Work stopped immediately and an archaeologist and the Okanagan Indian Band were informed, as were RCMP and the coroners office,” said the band in a news release.

Once the remains were confirmed to be human and ancestral in nature, the band assessed the situation and contacted OKIB Elder Victor Antoine for guidance.

The Territorial Stewardship Department’s Cultural Heritage team worked diligently to screen and collect all fragments to ensure that the remains could be re-interned with the ancestor.

“Victor Antoine and Arnie Baptiste will lead the reburial to ensure that the ancestor is reburied in the utmost respectful manner,” said the band. “In coordination with Victor and the cultural heritage technicians, the ancestor will be re-interned at the same location as it was found.”

The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. in Fintry Provincial Park Tuesday.

