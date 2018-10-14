Andrew Scheer. (The Canadian Press)

Andrew Scheer on revamped NAFTA deal: ‘I would have signed a better one’

Conservative leader says he wouldn’t have signed USMCA

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is opening a new front in his party’s fight against the revamped NAFTA deal, saying he would have done better than Justin Trudeau.

Scheer tweeted today that the U.S. is measuring its success in the newly revised North American Free Trade Agreement by what it gained.

He says the Liberal government, on the other hand, is defining its success by what it didn’t give up.

READ MORE: Farmers to receive compensation as part of historic NAFTA revamp

Scheer contends the Conservatives would not have had to sign the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement because they would have negotiated a better deal for Canadians.

He offers no details about those improvements, and his spokesman was not immediately available.

However, Scheer has accused the Liberals of gaining no new ground in the deal and making concessions in the auto, dairy and pharmaceutical sectors.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vehicle access to Kalamoir park closed until Oct. 19
Next story
Dad files Charter challenge after B.C. bans kids from taking transit unsupervised

Just Posted

Okanagan Sun finish regular season atop B.C. Football Conference

Clinch home field advantage for Cullen Cup playoffs

Vehicle access to Kalamoir park closed until Oct. 19

Bike and pedestrian access will remain open

Rockets acquire right-handed centre, Michael Farren

Farren previously played for the Saskatoon Blades

UBC Okanagan to host Kelowna mayoral candidate forum

The forum takes place Oct. 15 on campus

Okanagan College looks to reduce natural gas consumption

The college’s natural gas consumption has dropped 51.7 per cent in a decade

Find me my furever home

Frankie is available for adoption from the Kelowna BC SPCA

Andrew Scheer on revamped NAFTA deal: ‘I would have signed a better one’

Conservative leader says he wouldn’t have signed USMCA

Matheson will have NHL hearing after Canucks rookie Pettersson hit

The 19-year-old Swedish centre appeared woozy after the hit

GUEST COLUMN: A better way to manage B.C.’s public construction

Claire Trevena responds to Andrew Wilkinson on NDP union policy

B.C. brewery creates bread beer from food waste

The brew aims to raise food waste awareness and provide funds for the food bank

Dad files Charter challenge after B.C. bans kids from taking transit unsupervised

Adrian Crook is taking his fight to B.C. Supreme Court

B.C. VIEWS: Cast your municipal vote for sanity on homelessness

Thousands on waiting list while anti-capitalist bullies get priority

Police investigate alleged arson at Toronto hotel housing asylum seekers

Police believe the fire was started intentionally, but they have not spelled out a possible motive

Doctors to debate medical pot as more patients expected to ask for prescriptions

Marijuana will be legal in Canada on Oct. 17

Most Read