Andrew Weaver campaigning in Kelowna West riding

Weaver will be with Kelowna West by-election candidate Robert Stupka Fri. Feb. 9 to Sat. Feb. 10.

B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver will be campaigning with the party’s Kelowna West by-election candidate Robert Stupka from Fri. Feb. 9 to Sat. Feb. 10.

Weaver and Stupka will meet with voters and co-host a community forum the Alberta ban on B.C. wine, the Okanagan’s economic growth and the impact of pipelines on sustainable enterprise.

“I am looking forward to being in the riding of Kelowna West again, continuing to demonstrate what real representation can look like for voters,” Weaver said. “I am very concerned Ms. Notley has responded to concern about lack of scientific analysis on the effect of dilbit on our coastal waters by taking it out on small, family-based businesses in the wine industry. I am glad Robert is taking leadership in his community on this file.”

Stupka said the announcement from Alberta Premier Rachel Notley banning BC wine imports was an unnecessary attack on a cornerstone BC industry,

“BC’s dispute with Alberta is about inadequate scientific research, not their businesses or jobs,” he said. “It should be limited to debate over science and information, and settled through the normal process for these disputes – through the courts. The BC wine industry deserves our support and respect.”

