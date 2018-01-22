Angels at The Mule

Asking for an angel shot at The Mule on Martin in downtown Penticton isn’t going to get you a fresh drink, but it will help you get out of a bad date or unsafe situation.

Miriam Sklar, the Mule’s general manager, said the staff heard about a similar program a year ago and started talking about bringing it to The Mule. They’ve never had an incident, she said, but adding a safe word sounded like a good way to make customers feel safer.

It’s very simple. If you are feeling unsafe, just go to the bar and order an angel shot. Neat, and staff escort you safely to your vehicle. An angel shot with ice, and a taxi is on the way. An angel shot with lime, and the police are called in.

The Mule’s poster adds “We’ll handle things discreetly and without a lot of fuss (we’ve been there and want you to know you’re in good hands).

“It just took a little bit of figuring out logistically how to make it work in a room where it’s really loud and there’s lots of music going and things like that,” said Sklar, adding that part of the discussion was about whether or not the program was needed.

“We’ve never had an issue here. Nothing’s ever been brought to our attention,” said Sklar. “We’re lucky, we have a really close-knit group of people that come here and that work here.”

Sklar added that in the more than six months since they introduced angel shots, no one has had to ask for one. The #metoo movement wasn’t an inspiration for introducing the program, she explained, since The Mule introduced angels shots last summer before #metoo got going.

“But I think it’s something that we’re all talking about more so that might have even been why had the conversation about it,” said Sklar, referring to the original discussion last year. “It’s a great awareness thing. That’s a benefit too.

“Online dating is more of a thing now. People are going out with people that they don’t necessarily know. We just wanted to just to make sure we’re doing what we can be a good community partner.”

Penticton is a smaller community, and even though many people are acquainted to some degree, it’s still possible for a date to take a wrong turn; whether it’s just someone having a bad day, or a change in their personality.

“You want to go to a public place with somebody that you don’t know. But it could be somebody that you know and all of a sudden it’s taken a turn,” said Sklar. “We just want to make sure that it’s a good safe time for everybody.”

Sklar said though angel shots are new, taking care of their customers isn’t.

“I take a lot of pride in our staff here. We have an incredible group of people and they’re compassionate; they take their jobs seriously. They have fun doing them, but they take them seriously,” said Sklar. “We’ve always taken precautions to make sure that the room is a good place to be. If somebody has an issue they don’t need to necessarily say angel shot but they know that we’re there for them.“