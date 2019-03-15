Fire destroys home belonging to Okanagan woman under BC SPCA investigation

No one was injured in the fire near Vernon

Despite a number of animals penned nearby, none were injured in a house fire Thursday evening near Vernon.

The Irish Creek Road home, near the Okanagan Indian Band, was completely destroyed by the blaze.

“When we arrived it was already fully involved,” said Dave Lawrence, Okanagan Indian Band fire chief.

RCMP also attended the scene. The home is actually in a no-fire protection area, but OKIB crews remained on scene until 5 a.m. to ensure the fire was extinguished. They arrived on the scene around midnight.

“There was a bunch of animals, horses and goats, penned next to the house,” said Lawrence, “We broke the fence down and turned them loose.”

The eight horses ran up the property to join the remaining horses on the land.

“There are a lot of horses up there,” said Lawrence.

The five goats returned to the pen after the fire was extinguished.

“They just went back into their pen,” said Lawrence.

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP (Rural) General Investigative Section and RCMP fire investigators have now taken control of the investigation. Updates will be provided once they become available.

“The investigation is still in the very early stages and the scene has been secured as investigators continue to look into the cause of the fire,” said Const. Kelly Brett.

Brett said all animals sustained no apparent injuries and were all accounted for.

Lawrence confirmed the house is the residence of Carla Christman. Christman is under investigation by the BC SPCA after concerns over emaciated farm animals on her property.

Read more: BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

Read more: Guilty plea entered in animal cruelty case

Irish Creek Road is located off Highway 97 and connects back to Westside Road.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP (Armstrong Detachment) at 250-545-3028, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Winter was frigid because the polar vortex got ‘drunk’
Next story
Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

Just Posted

Students rally in Kelowna to press for climate change action

Students from KSS, RSS, and OKM walked out of class Friday to address climate change

Former Kelowna social worker facing 4 new civil lawsuits

Robert Riley Saunders now has 10 lawsuits against him

Kelowna Muslim student says deadly New Zealand attacks ‘hits close to home’

The president of the UBCO Muslim association is encouraging others to learn more about each other

UBCO 3MT winner takes home $3,000

UBC Okanagan’s sixth annual Three Minute Thesis competition was held Thursday

UPDATE: Firefighters investigating ‘suspicious’ fire at UBCO student housing

The building was evacuated mid-morning

49 killed at mosques in ‘one of New Zealand’s darkest days’

‘It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,’ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said

A year later, B.C. cab driver who was beaten with tire iron still can’t get support

Had teeth knocked out, left unconsious on Golden Ears Bridge

Colorectal cancer researcher needs more B.C. survivors

UBC’s Mary De Vera seeks answers after her own recovery

Search crew, snowmobile club cooperation key for winter rescues

Vernon Search and Rescue met the Vernon Snowmobile Association Thursday for rescue training

BCTF president speaks up on Chilliwack dress code comments

Hansman rebukes comments made that blame girls for predatory behavior by boys and men

Cougar stalks Girl Guide selling cookies in Okanagan neighbourhood

AT RANDOM: Mother issues safety concerns following cougar sighting

Three-year-old girl killed in B.C. farm accident

Coroner investigating death after incident in Delta in the Lower Mainland

Find a job you love at Black Press Media’s education and career fair in Kelowna

Event happens at Rutland Centennial Hall on April 11

Chilliwack Catholic preschool closed after threats made to priest, principal

RCMP intercepted man who is now in hospital under observation

Most Read