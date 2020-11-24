This year’s Santa Shuffle and Elf Walk will be virtual. (Santa Shuffle - Facebook)

Annual Santa Shuffle and Elf Walk goes virtual

Participants can walk or run to raise funds between Dec. 5 and Dec. 12

The annual Santa Shuffle and Elf Walk, the fun run that raises funds to support the Kelowna Salvation Army, will be going virtual this year.

While participants might not be running or walking with a crowd of people, the need for participation has never been greater according to executive director Darryl Burry.

“The Salvation Army here in Kelowna/Lake Country has seen a 61 per cent increase in the number of individuals and families looking for support since the start of the pandemic,” he said.

“When you register for this race, and with the pledge money you raise, those funds go directly to support our year-round support services.”

Opening and closing ceremonies will be streamed live online through the Santa Shuffle Facebook page. The opening ceremony will be streamed on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. and the closing ceremony will be on Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.

After registering online, you can do your run (or walk) at a convenient time for you between Dec. 5 and 12. Take photos and share them on your social media with the hashtag #SantaShuffle.

There are also contests you can participate in, including:

National contests

  • Top runner in the country
  • Top runner in each province
  • Best dressed individual
  • Best dressed group
  • Best dressed pet

Local contests

  • Best dressed individual
  • Most fun family (two winners)
  • Best medal ceremony (find a unique and creative way to award yourself your medal)

To submit national contest entries, go to the Santa Shuffle website. For local entries, visit the Kelowna Salvation Army website.

For more information and to register, visit this website.

READ: Family rescued from Peachland area after spending night in truck

