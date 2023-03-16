Water main flushing it being done in advance of connecting residents to the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant later in 2023. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)

Annual water main flushing in West Kelowna

Flushing will be done between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday to Friday

Water main flushing in neighbourhoods within West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Water Service Area starts March 21.

Flushing will be done between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, with the schedule subject to change.

To help residents know when flushing is happening in their areas, crews will post signs, and residents may hear and see activity at a nearby hydrant.

Maintenance will be done on the Lakeview, West Kelowna Estates, and the Sunnyside and Pritchard systems.

The work is happening in advance of connecting residents to the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, which is being commissioned later this year.

Any disruption should be brief and only occur while mains in the area are being flushed. During flushing, residents may experience reduced water pressure or discolouration.

This will require isolated precautionary water quality advisories as the program progresses.

During precautionary advisories, it is recommended that the elderly, children, and anyone with compromised immunity use water brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute, or find an alternative safe source of water, for brushing teeth, making baby formula, preparing food, washing fruits and vegetables, making ice and beverages, and washing dishes.

An alternative safe source is the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Bring clean bottles for filling.

Water main flushing is required to remove sediment that has accumulated in the distribution system.

More information is available on the City of West Kelowna website.

Water main flushing it being done in advance of connecting residents to the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant later in 2023. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)
Annual water main flushing in West Kelowna
