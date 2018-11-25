Annual Wilson’s Landing fire food bank drive date set

The annual event takes place Dec. 3

Photo: contributed

Residents served by the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department shouldn’t be alarmed if they see flashing lights and fire trucks in their area Monday night, Dec. 3.

That’s because members of the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department will be going door to door in communities along Westside Road, collecting donations for the annual Christmas Santa Run food bank drive.

RELATED: Letter: Firefighters recognized for fighting their own battles

That evening between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., Wilson’s Landing fire fighters will be joined by a jolly fire fighter from the North Pole as they go throughout neighbourhoods from Traders Cove to Shelter Cove including Lake Okanagan Resort, collecting food and cash donations for the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank in West Kelowna.

