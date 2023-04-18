(RCMP file photo)

Anonymous tip helps Nakusp RCMP return stolen quad

The stolen property was returned to its owner on April 15

Nakusp police returned a stolen quad to its rightful owner thanks to the help of an anonymous resident.

In March, the Nakusp RCMP received a report of a stolen all-terrain vehicle with a winter track package installed which the owner valued at over $10,000. The vehicle was especially important to the owner as it was used for his business.

Police patrolled to find the stolen quad over the days following the report but came up empty-handed.

On Saturday (April 15), police received a call from a citizen, who wished to remain anonymous, with information on the location of the stolen quad.

Thanks to the tip, police were able to locate the quad and return it to its owner that same day.

“This is another great example of what can be accomplished with the support of the community and the efforts of his citizens on making the area a better place,” noted Cpl. Thomas Gill in a press release.

Gill added that he encourages citizens to report suspicious and unusual activity to the RCMP.

READ MORE: Nakusp RCMP arrest one of B.C.’s ‘most wanted’

READ MORE: Concerns raised after local man dies on Nakusp’s hospital doorstep

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Nakusptheft

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC Highway Patrol, RCMP looking for wanted woman with multiple warrants who frequents Kelowna, Summerland
Next story
UPDATE: One in hospital with serious injuries after shooting near Penticton elementary school

Just Posted

Justin Alden, 33, was last seen leaving his home in Westbank on Saturday, April 15. (Kelowna RCMP photo)
UPDATE: Missing West Kelowna man found safe

Ekene Anigbo is charged with a 2021 Naramata murder. (Vancouver Police Department)
Gangster charged with Naramata murder appears in Kelowna court

Conceptual rendering of apartment complex proposed for Gordon Drive and Lawson Avenue in Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Apartment building proposed for Gordon Drive and Lawson Avenue in Kelowna

(Twitter)
Morning Start: Oakland A’s opossum takeover

Pop-up banner image