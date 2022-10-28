Another 40-storey tower is being proposed for Kelowna’s downtown

Conceptual rendering of Bridgewater development proposed for Harvey Ave. and Pandosy/Water. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

The proposed Bridgewater project is a two-phase development on the north-east and southwest corner of Harvey Avenue and Pandosy/Water street.

“The site is envisioned to become a highly visible gateway to the heart of Kelowna’s city centre,” according to documents submitted to the city by Ridge North America. The four lots are located at 311 and 380 Harvey Avenue, as well as 1746 Water Street, and 1660 Pandosy Street. Two of those sites, Water Street and 311 Harvey, are currently listed as pending on the HM Commercial Group real estate site.

The proposal includes the tower on the north lot (Harvey/Pandosy) and a six-storey wood-frame building on the south lot (Harvey/Water).

Conceptual rendering of Bridgewater development (foreground) proposed for Harvey Ave. and Pandosy/Water. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

The south site would include 70 housing units, and the north site proposes 327 units, with 25,800 square metres of commercial space also proposed. Housing would consist of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom units.

The documents also stated that secured purpose-built rental housing will promote a diverse mix of household types and ensure an inclusive community and that new retail spaces will serve the existing neighbours and new residents.

Kelowna council approved development permits for the 43-storey UBC Okanagan downtown campus tower last month. The building, proposed for 550 Doyle Avenue, first came to council at 46-storeys.

READ MORE: Man bleeding from finger after stabbing in Kelowna

READ MORE: Drivers wanted as Uber looks to start engines in Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownadevelopmentHighway 97Rezoning