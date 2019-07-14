Flags of Canada and China are placed for the first China-Canada economic and financial strategy dialogue in Beijing, China, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian citizen has been detained in Yantai, China. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Lee/Pool Photo via AP

Another Canadian citizen has been detained in China, Global Affairs confirms

Xuzhou city police told The Associated Press three Chinese people were also detained in the alleged drug arrests

Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian citizen has been detained in Yantai, China.

The department says officials have provided consular services to the person in custody.

It said in an email statement on Friday that it could not release any other details about the Canadian’s detention because of provisions of the Privacy Act.

Global Affairs would not comment on whether the detention is related to the detention by Chinese police of seven foreign teachers and nine foreign students on drug allegations in eastern China.

Xuzhou city police told The Associated Press three Chinese people were also detained in the alleged drug arrests.

Xuzhou is about 600 kilometres from Yantai, where the Canadian was detained.

The British embassy said Friday it is providing consular assistance to four British citizens who were among those arrested.

Police said one foreigner in the drug allegations case was criminally detained and the other suspects were held in administrative detention.

Police did not say where the teachers worked, but the Education First language school expressed regret for a drug-related incident and said it is co-operating with authorities.

Education First said in an email to The Canadian Press that it could not confirm the nationalities of those facing alleged drug offences.

The school said in a statement on social media that classes have not been affected at its four English-language centres in Xuzhou. It pledged to improve the management and supervision of its foreign teachers to make sure they understand and obey Chinese laws.

READ MORE: Officials warned China, India could use communities in Canada to advance agendas

– With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gasoline companies to speak at public inquiry into B.C. pump prices
Next story
Trudeau stresses balancing economy, environment during brief Stampede visit

Just Posted

Two-vehicle collision on Clifton Road

No reports of injury

Kelowna senior speaks out about care at KGH

81-year-old Gretchen Dawson has choice words for those who cared after her

Emergency crews responding to collision in Kelowna

Reports indicate a crash took place at the intersection of Clifton Road and Clement Avenue.

That’s bananas! New tech shown off at Kelowna library

The library’s new ‘maker space’ offers cutting edge technology

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Gusty winds and scattered clouds.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 20s under cloudy skies.

VIDEO: Using scrap materials, man build workout equipment at B.C. tent city

Made of reused wood, ropes and metal, the machine could be Shane Knight’s ticket to competitions

Loved ones of Somali-Canadian journalist Hodan Nalayeh mourn after terrorist attack

She moved back to Somalia last year in an effort to tell positive stories of her home country

Marathon votes, high stress work is going to kill someone, say some MPs

Some resort to wearing diapers to help get them through all-night votes

Concerns mount over ‘criminalization’ of detained migrants in Canada

The agency decided all officers working in these centres must be outfitted in protective and defensive equipment

World champions added to Okanagan Military Tattoo

Calgary Round-Up Band recently won best junior marching band and will perform at Vernon event

COLUMN: Getting to the truth of the matter

We should read anything and everything from both sides, then form our own opinions

Summerland 5¢ to $1 Store opened in 1949

Store in downtown Summerland was a community landmark which attracted thousands each month

Trudeau stresses balancing economy, environment during brief Stampede visit

The prime minister took aim at his conservative opponents in his remarks

Another Canadian citizen has been detained in China, Global Affairs confirms

Xuzhou city police told The Associated Press three Chinese people were also detained in the alleged drug arrests

Most Read