Another care home in Oliver reports its first COVID-19 related death

Another Oliver home, McKinney Place loses another two residents to outbreak

Two long term care homes in Oliver are reporting deaths due to COVID-19, on Wednesday.

Sunnybank long term care home reported its first COVID-19 related death, while McKinney Place has lost two more people to the virus.

Interior Health (IH) is reporting four new deaths, today (Jan. 13). One death at Sunnybank, two deaths at McKinney Place and one death at Creekside Landing in Vernon.

The outbreak at Sunnybank was declared on Jan. 6 with four staff members testing positive and no residents. Today, Jan. 13, Sunnybank now has 25 cases: 18 residents and seven staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver has 78 cases: 55 residents and 23 staff, with 17 deaths connected to this outbreak.

The outbreak at McKinney began in early December.

Village by the Station in Penticton now has one more case. It has 10 cases: five residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

“I want to offer our condolences to all the families and caregivers. We continue to see COVID-19 activity in many areas of the southern Interior, so please remain vigilant in following the COVID-19 precautions: keep to your household bubble, stay home when you are sick, practise physical distancing, wear a mask, and wash your hands often,” said IH CEO and president Susan Brown.

READ MORE: Outbreak declared at Sunnybank in Oliver

Coronavirus

