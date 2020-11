Interior Health has confirmed a member of the community has tested positive for the virus

Interior Health has confirmed another member of the Kelowna Secondary School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Central Okanagan School District (SD23) stated the person who tested positive is isolating at home with support from public health teams.

SD23 is continuing to work closely with the health authority to determine if any additional actions are required.

A number of schools across the Central Okanagan have recorded exposures in the past month.

READ MORE: Another COVID-19 case confirmed at Okanagan Mission Secondary school

READ MORE: Forty-one positive COVID-19 cases associated with the LNG Canada site outbreak in Kitimat

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Follow me on Twitter