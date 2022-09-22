Another crash exactly one week after a Penticton motorcyclist was killed at the intersection of Channel Parkway (Hwy 97) and Green Mountain Rd. (Lisa Hibner Facebook)

Another crash exactly one week after a Penticton motorcyclist was killed at the intersection of Channel Parkway (Hwy 97) and Green Mountain Rd. (Lisa Hibner Facebook)

Another crash at dangerous Penticton intersection exactly 1 week after fatal

Channel Parkway and Green Mountain Rd. is Penticton’s most accident-prone intersection: ICBC

Exactly one week after a fatal crash took the life of a Penticton motorcyclist, another crash took place at the dangerous intersection of Channel Parkway and Green Mountain Road.

Sometime around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, three vehicles were involved in the crash and all needed a tow. This time, it didn’t appear there were any major injuries.

Penticton’s Channel Parkway (Highway 97) connecting Fairview Road and Green Mountain Road is the city’s most accident-prone intersection, according to ICBC.

The intersection saw a total of 125 crashes from 2017 to 2021.

In last Thursday’s fatal crash, a 64-year-old man from Penticton on a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a 40-year-old man in a Volkswagen car, said Sgt. Jason Bayda from the RCMP.

The 40-year-old Volkswagen driver, also from Penticton, was uninjured.

The intersection, which falls under the Ministry of Transportation, does not have any advanced green traffic lights for the left-hand turn lanes.

READ MORE: Penticton man killed in crash

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
The Revelry rides support from Kelowna council for liquor licence
Next story
FDA admits delays in response, to baby formula shortage

Just Posted

(Barry Gerding)
Bedroom fire in Kelowna’s Black Mountain

(Submitted)
Remembering the past: Okanagan College leads up to Orange Shirt Day

Image from a video taken of the arrest on May 30 in downtown Kelowna.
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault believes punching during arrest was necessary

One of the Rockets newest players, Ismail Abougouche in preseason action (Photo - @Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)
A veteran group to lead the way: Kelowna Rockets season preview