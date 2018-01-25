Another day of fresh powder on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

For the second day in a row, local ski hills are doing a happy dance after Mother Nature blanketed the hills with another round of fresh powder.

Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna got 22 centimetres of fresh powder over the last 24 hours with an alpine snow base of 215 cm.

Vernon’s Silver Star Mountain Resort is reporting 14 cm of fresh powder in the last 24 hours with an alpine base of 200 centimetres.

Sun Peaks Resort near Kamloops enjoyed five centimetres in the last 24 hours with an alpine snow base of 157 cm.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort received 31 cm in the last 24 hours with a base depth of 222 cm.

Apex Mountain Resort saw eight centimetres of fresh powder in the last 24 hours with an alpine snow base of 187 cm.

While Oliver’s Baldy Mountain Resort saw a whopping 38 cm of fresh powder in the last 24 hours, now boasting an alpine snow base of 178 cm.

