Former Kelowna mayor Colin Basran is seen in this file photo. (Black Press Media)

Former Kelowna mayor Colin Basran is seen in this file photo. (Black Press Media)

Another delay in sex assault case of former Kelowna mayor Basran

The case has been adjourned to May 16

The court case involving former Kelowna mayor Colin Basran on a sexual assault charge has been put over for another two weeks.

That was the result of an audio conference on May 2 between a judge, special prosecutor Brock Martland and lawyer Lydia Chu, representing Basran’s defence lawyer Richard Peck.

Both parties noted that time is still needed to settle disclosure matters.

The case was adjourned to May 16.

READ MORE: Former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran charged with sexual assault

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCity of KelownaMayor's Racesexual assault

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. coroner’s jury says Vancouver police should expedite use of body cameras

Just Posted

Former Kelowna mayor Colin Basran is seen in this file photo. (Black Press Media)
Another delay in sex assault case of former Kelowna mayor Basran

Freida Whales raised money for This Space Belongs to You by selling ‘Queen of Controversy’ buttons. (Freida Whales/Submitted)
Kelowna’s Drag Queen of Controversy turns hate into funding for queer youth

Whiteman’s Creek flooding has forced an evacuation order in Parkers Cove.
Parkers Cove residents evacuated due to flood risk on Westside

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Webber Road in West Kelowna after an extensive investigation. (Photo/West Kelowna RCMP)
More than 33,000 packs of illegal cigarettes seized from West Kelowna home