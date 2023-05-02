Another delay in sex assault case of former Kelowna mayor Basran

The case has been adjourned to May 16

The court case involving former Kelowna mayor Colin Basran on a sexual assault charge has been put over for another two weeks.

That was the result of an audio conference on May 2 between a judge, special prosecutor Brock Martland and lawyer Lydia Chu, representing Basran’s defence lawyer Richard Peck.

Both parties noted that time is still needed to settle disclosure matters.

The case was adjourned to May 16.

