Another helicopter added as wildfire in Hope grows to 545 hectares

The Flood Falls Trail wildfire is now estimated to be 545 hectares according to BC Wildfire Service this morning (Sept. 13).

Eight helicopters and 64 firefighters are currently fighting the blaze which started Thursday (Sept. 8), with a focus on the north, west, and east flanks of the fire.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for at least a dozen properties in Hunter Creek and Laidlaw areas. Evacuees are encouraged by the government of B.C. to register with Emergency Support Services at www.ess.gov.bc.ca. More information on the evacuation process can also be found here.

No further updates have been given by the District of Hope.

Highway 1, eastbound between Chillwack and Hope, is open and traffic is normal.

An air quality advisory is in effect for the area.

Updates to follow.

