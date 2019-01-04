(Flickr/Chase N.)

Another human foot washes up near B.C. coastline

The latest foot was found near Everett, Wash. on Jan. 1, 2019.

Another human foot appears to have washed up along the West Coast.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit in Everett are investigating what they’re calling the discovery of a human foot found on Jetty Island, a small man-made Island owned by the Port of Everett.

Beach goers reported the discovery on New Years Day and called 911.

Officers confirmed the finding of what appeared to be a human foot inside a boot. Based on its conditions, the boot appears to have been in the water for some time.

Detectives are investigating but cannot establish a definitive timeline or reason for the discovery, according to a release from the City of Everett Police Department.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the boot to determine if a human foot was inside and will attempt to establish identity.

At least 14 feet have washed up on Canadian shores since 2007 and this latest discovery makes another six feet found in Washington State.

Past solved cases have included DNA matches to people who died of suicide or misadventure.

