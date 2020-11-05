Another Kelowna flight exposed to COVID-19

Four Kelowna flights have been exposed to COVID-19 since Oct. 21

The BC Centre for Disease Control has added more Kelowna flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, the CDC advised passengers who were on Flair flight 8137 from Winnipeg to Kelowna on Oct. 28 that they should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. The affected rows are 7-13.

This comes after the CDC listed WestJet flights on Oct. 21, 28 and 30 from Calgary to Kelowna as potential exposure events:

Oct. 21 — Flight 461 from Calgary to Kelowna, rows 4–10

Oct. 28 — Flight 253 from Calgary to Kelowna, rows 19–23

Oct. 30 — Flight 183 from Calgary to Kelowna, rows 12–18

