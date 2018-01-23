The last time Dianne Watts was in Kelowna was when she squared off with other B.C Liberal leadership candidates during a debate in December.—Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Another Liberal leadership hopeful visits Kelowna West

Dianne Watts will be in West Kelowna Saturday to support Liberal byelection candidate Ben Stewart

The parade of B.C. Liberal leadership hopefuls heading to Kelowna West to support Ben Stewart, the party’s candidate in the upcoming byelection, continues.

Dianne Watts is the latest Liberal leadership contender to announce she will head out on the campaign trail with Stewart.

Stewart has already hosted several of the six candidates in the Liberal leadership race as he campaigns to win back the seat he held from 2009 to 2013, when he quit shortly after being re-elected to allow former party leader and premier Christy Clark to run in a byelection.

Clark quit politics last August, prompting the need for the Kelowna West byelection.

Stewart is running against the NDP’s Shelley Cook, Libertarian Kyle Geronazzo and B.C. Green Robert Stupka.

Watts will be in the riding Saturday and will accompany Stewart between 10 a.m. and noon as he knocks on doors and talks to voters in the lead up to the Feb. 14 by-election.

In addition to supporting Stewart, Watts will also meet with supporters of her leadership bid, with voting in that race scheduled for Feb. 1 to 3.

Kelowna city council approves bike-share program
Your Jan. 23 Morning Brief

