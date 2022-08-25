Another new name announced for Lake Country Council candidacy

Tricia Brett says she has over 17 years experience working in local and provincial governments

Another new name has thrown her hat in the ring for Lake Country Council.

Tricia Brett has announced her campaign platform for the municipal election on Oct. 15.

“I started my family in this community almost 20 years ago and want to use my experience to give back and make positive changes for my young girls and everyone living here,” said Brett.

Brett has served as a volunteer with the District on the Water Services Advisory Committee and the Liquid Waste Management Plan consultation.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Earth and Environmental Science and has worked with both local and provincial governments.

In her campaign platform, Brett says she wants to prioritize mobility improvements, push for sewer upgrades, promote industrial growth, and ensure acceptable water quality for all water users.

A current councillor has already expressed support for Brett’s campaign.

“I have confidence in the experience and commitment of Tricia Brett who I have worked with on the Water Services Advisory Committee,” said Penny Gambell.

She also has experience with the Okanagan Basin Board Water Stewardship Council, the Okanagan BC Institute of Agrologists, and the Okanagan College Water Engineering Technology Advisory Committee.

“I believe a councillor should be accountable to their voters and also work together with fellow Council members to achieve measurable success. We are rapidly growing and I want to make sure all residents are heard at council. I support a uniquely Lake Country Vision of maintaining our rural feel while growing to be a vibrant community which services our needs locally.”

Learn more about Brett and her vision on her website triciabrett.ca

