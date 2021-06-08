Another public hearing for West Kelowna short-term rentals

The city has changed some of the guidelines presented at the last public hearing

The City of West Kelowna has made some changes to its proposed guidelines for short-term rentals, necessitating a second public hearing on the matter.

Due to ongoing health restrictions, the Tuesday night (June 8 hearing) will be held digitally at 5 p.m. Residents can participate in the hearing by calling 778-797-2250 and a live stream is available at www.calendar.westkelownacity.ca.

Full details on the proposed bylaw amendments are available here. The proposed changes include the following:

Short term accommodations allowing for principal residents to rent a portion of their principal residence for periods of less than one month;

Operators of short term accommodations are required to be the principal resident of the property;

Permitting short term accommodations in all zones which currently permit bed and breakfasts: Agricultural (A1), Rural (RU1-RU5), Residential (R1, R1L), and CD-1(E) Zones;

A short term accommodation use shall only be conducted within a single detached dwelling, secondary suite or carriage house and only one dwelling per property may be used for the purpose of a short term accommodation;

Short term accommodations are not permitted on a parcel that contains a bed and breakfast;

Restricting the occupancy of short term accommodations to a maximum of 2 adults per bedroom; and no more than 4 bedrooms are permitted to be used for a short term accommodation;

Requires one off-street parking space per 1-2 bedrooms or two off-street parking spaces per 3-4 bedrooms;

No exterior indication that a short term accommodation is in operation on any parcel, except for permitted signage and required parking; and

Not permitted without connection to a community sewer system.

