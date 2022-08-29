Damage to Mission Creek Greenway during flooding in June 2022. (Photo/RDCO)

Another section of Mission Creek Greenway reopens after June flooding

Stretch of trail from Hollywood Road South trailhead to Grasslands viewpoint has been repaired

A section of the Mission Creek Greenway that runs through Scenic Canyon Regional Park has been reopened after being closed due to flood damage.

The stretch of trail upstream from the Hollywood Road South trailhead to the Grasslands viewpoint has been repaired and reopened. The Greenway remains closed between Grasslands Viewpoint and Layercake Viewpoint for flood-related repairs.

Visitors are asked to stay out of this, and respect signage, fencing, and barricades that are in place while work is underway. Other sections of the Greenway are not affected and remain open to visitors.

Several sections of the Greenway were closed after being damaged by heavy rains and flooding during the freshet season in June.

