Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

British Columbians will have another chance to win a record lottery prize on Friday, after there was no winning ticket last week.
The Lotto Max jackpot is $65 million for the Oct. 4 draw, on top of an estimated eight Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.
In August, the BC Lottery Corporation revealed a retired fisherman in Richmond had netted the largest jackpot ever awarded in B.C. at $60 million in the July 26 draw.
If there is once again no winner on Friday, the next draw, on Oct. 8, will be the largest jackpot ever offered in Canada – $70 million.
The nationwide Lotto Max draws are on Tuesdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. PT.