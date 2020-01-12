Another snowfall warning issued for the Central Okanagan

The Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 15 cm of snow today

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Central Okanagan — including Kelowna.

According to Environment Canada, the Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 15 cm of snow today.

“A low pressure system will move across southern BC today spreading snow,” read a report issued by Environment Canada.

“At the same time, the arctic front will arrive with strong gusty winds and dropping temperatures this afternoon. These two systems will combine to give a brief period of intense heavy snow and blowing snow.”

READ MORE: Temperatures to reach uncommon lows Monday across Okanagan and Shuswap

Near Boston Bar, West Kelowna and Peachland, and Hope, 10 cm of snow is expected to fall within several hours this afternoon. Travelers also need to be extra cautious when driving over the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt as 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in several hours.

Travelers should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.

The Kelowna International Airport is also experiencing flight delays and cancellations today.

As of 9:00 a.m. this morning, one arriving flight has been canceled and six have been delayed due to the snow and icy conditions. Further, four departure flights have also been delayed.

The winter storm in the Okanagan has hit #Kelowna International Airport departures with one cancelled flight and a handful of delays. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/gumGEzVk1m — Daniel Taylor (@DanTaylorKCN) January 12, 2020

The snow in Kelowna is expected to end late this evening, but temperatures are expected to drop to -16 C.

Currently, it is -2 C in Kelowna. Here is a look at the forecast for the next few days.

Here's a look at #Kelowna's forecast for the next few days provided by Environment Canada. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/6bVYrxGtO8 — Daniel Taylor (@DanTaylorKCN) January 12, 2020

READ MORE: Big White gets 13 inches of fresh powder in last 24 hours

@Niftymittens14

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.