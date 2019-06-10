Another Tim Hortons for Kelowna

City council approves the development of a popular franchise on Highway 97 and Leckie Road

Another Tim Hortons will be constructed in Kelowna after city councillors approved the development permits on Monday. (Supplied)

There can never be too much of a good thing. And in Kelowna, that good thing appears to be Tim Hortons coffee.

With more than 15 stand-alone locations and gas station partnerships, City of Kelowna councillors approved a development permit for yet another Tims at 1655 Leckie Road inside the Midtown Urban Centre.

The new franchise will share the lot with Canadian Tire and offer drive-thru services. It will also be kitty-corner from a Tim Hortons in an Esso across Highway 97.

READ MORE: Cold weather slowed sales at Tim Hortons last quarter

Coun. Donn was opposed to the motion to approve the new Timmy’s, as he was reluctant to support a drive-thru in a walkable area.

However, due to the location’s proximity to the highway, a comprehensive investigation is undertaken by city staff and the Transportation Ministry to measure impacts of high traffic and study how queues will interact with the drive-thru.

“Yes, we are closer to downtown and we are trying to move away from vehicle-oriented use, but this an active driving corridor and this particular area does have a significant amount of vehicle traffic,” city planner Dean Strachan explained.

READ MORE: A little taste of Canada: Tim Hortons opens first coffee shop in China

“A large part of their business is done through the drive-thrus these days, so I understand the business cases for that and we don’t have a policy against it,” Coun. Donn said. “But I think it is a conversation we need to have.”

The new Tim Hortons must be completed within two years of the permit being issued.

Moncton, N.B., was dubbed the Tim Hortons capital of Canada in 2016 by CBC with 26 locations serving a population of just over 100,000.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Another Tim Hortons will be constructed in Kelowna after city councillors approved the development permits on Monday. (Supplied)

Police investigate Osoyoos boating accident leaving two men dead
UPDATE: Christman animal cruelty matter adjourned

Another Tim Hortons for Kelowna

City council approves the development of a popular franchise on Highway 97 and Leckie Road

