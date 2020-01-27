Another water quality advisory issued for Lakeview System water users in West Kelowna

The city said the advisory was issued due to high turbidity levels found in the water

Another water quality advisory has been issued for Lakeview System water users in West Kelowna.

The city said the advisory has been issued due to high turbidity levels registered at several of their monitoring locations in the Lakeview Heights area.

Areas impacted by the advisory include Boucherie Road, Lakeview Heights and Shannon Lake neighbourhoods.

Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune system are those who should take extra precautions and boil their water during the advisory, the city said.

A previous boil water advisory was issued for Lakeview System water users just last December.

To remain up-to-date on when the advisory might be lifted, you can visit the City of West Kelowna website.

