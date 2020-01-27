Another water quality advisory issued for Lakeview System water users in West Kelowna

The city said the advisory was issued due to high turbidity levels found in the water

Another water quality advisory has been issued for Lakeview System water users in West Kelowna.

The city said the advisory has been issued due to high turbidity levels registered at several of their monitoring locations in the Lakeview Heights area.

Areas impacted by the advisory include Boucherie Road, Lakeview Heights and Shannon Lake neighbourhoods.

READ MORE: West Kelowna under water quality advisory

Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune system are those who should take extra precautions and boil their water during the advisory, the city said.

A previous boil water advisory was issued for Lakeview System water users just last December.

To remain up-to-date on when the advisory might be lifted, you can visit the City of West Kelowna website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alleged Penticton shooter, John Brittain, appears in court to set trial date

Just Posted

Rockets run out of gas in 3-1 loss to Giants

Kelowna concluded a back-to-back, three-game stretch Sunday night

Canada wins silver at World Cup event at Big White

Quebec’s Elliot Grondin won silver and now ranks third on the FIS SBX World Tour

Kelowna’s strong history of producing elite level athletes

A look at some of the most notable professional athletes from Kelowna, B.C.

Weekly roundup: Malindi Elmore shatters record, baby Marry finds biological parents, Mission Hill cellarman fired

A recap of last week

Fireside Festival gears up for day three in Kelowna

Sunday’s lineup includes the Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Lazy Syrup Orchestra and Frig Off

VIDEO: Music stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys award show

Music artists including Billy Ray Cyrus, Rick Ross and Kirk Franklin paid tribute to Bryant

Woman guilty of dangerous driving crash that left Saanich girl, then 11, unresponsive

Nikirk guilty of one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm

Alleged Penticton shooter, John Brittain, appears in court to set trial date

Brittain waived his right to a preliminary hearing and opted to proceed straight to trial

$11K fine for Vernon mutual fund dealer

Fines for altering, pre-signing documents between 2014-17

Semi strikes pole, knocks power out in North Okanagan

A detour is in effect along Buchanan Road

Man missing from Vernon hotel

Jay Rosenberger, 38, was last seen Friday

Pregnant B.C. woman stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak

Woman is due to give birth in Wuhan, China unless she can get out

Victoria-area wolf tranquilized after being seen running around neighbourhood

Officials say wolf unharmed during its ‘arrest’

Ontario confirms second presumptive coronavirus case in wife of first patient

Both arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan

Most Read