Another water quality advisory issued for West Kelowna’s Lakeview system

Latest advisory comes less than two months after the last one was lifted for the system

Less than two months after a water quality advisory for the Lakeview water system in West Kelowna was lifted, it’s back on.

On Wednesday, the City of West Kelowna announced that, in consultation with the Interior Health Authority, a new advisory was issued for Lakeview system, effective immediately. It will run until further notice, says the city.

Like the advisory that ran from early May until June 14, the cause is once again increased turbidity in the water in the Rose Valley Reservoir, the system’s water supply.

A water quality advisory means children, the elderly, people with weakened immunity and anyone else seeking added protection should use boiled water, or an alternate, safe source, for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food, making beverages and ice and mixing baby formula.

West Kelowna is once again making free water available at the bulk water station located at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Water from the station is treated via the Powers Creek Treatment Plant, which uses methods including filtration, UV radiation and chlorination. Users need to bring their own containers and hoses if needed and ensure they are clean and suitable for potable water.

Users are encouraged to sign up for e-Notification on the city’s website, at www.westkelownacity.ca/subscribe to have water quality updates automatically emailed to them.

Water system customers can view an interactive map developed by the Interior Health Authority indicating boundaries of water systems and water quality advisories at www.drinkingwaterforeveryone.ca.

The City of West Kelowna is currently in the process of designing an advanced, $49.4 million multi-barrier treatment plant for the Rose Valley Reservoir. The federal government and the province are contributing 83 per cent of the cost under the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund for the state-of-the-art plant, which will eventually provide clean drinking water to Lakeview Water System customers, as well as users of the Pritchard, Sunnyside and West Kelowna Estates Water Systems.

With the new Lakeview advisory, four of the city’s five water systems—the Lakeview, Pritchard, Sunnyside and West Kelowna Estates Water Systems—are now on water quality advisories. The Westbank system, which uses the Power’s Creek treatment plant and serves the southern end of the city including Westbank and Glenrosa, is not operating under an advisory.

