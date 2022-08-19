Fire burning near Armstrong.

Fire burning near Armstrong.

Second wildfire sparks in one day in North Okanagan near Armstrong

BC Wildfire is on scene of a 5 ha. blaze near Armstrong

A wildfire that sparked just nine kilometres east of Armstrong has grown to five hectares over just several hourson Friday evening (Aug 19).

BC Wildfire is responding to the Vlem Creek blaze that is burning in heavy timber with visible candling.

The fire can be seen by the communities surrounding Armstrong. Crews are on scene, as are air tankers and helicopters.

This is the second blaze to start in the North Okanagan on Friday.

BC Wildfire along with local fire departments responded to smoke at Cosens Bay, in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, at about 3 p.m.

The Cosens Creek blaze is now an estimated 4.6 hectares in size and is believed to be human-caused.

READ MORE: Woman suffers serious arm wound in downtown Kelowna alleged assault

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresBreaking NewsOkanaganVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police cruisers crushed by tree in Vernon
Next story
BC Wildfire responds to blaze in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

Just Posted

Fire burning near Armstrong.
Second wildfire sparks in one day in North Okanagan near Armstrong

(Photo - @freelabellove/Instagram)
Parks Alive to feature band with Kelowna-based drummer

(Contributed)
West Kelowna Warriors to honour late alumni Dhaliwal

Flat fee of $2,500 to build a carriage house in Kelowna could increase to between $23,000 and $28,000. (File photo)
Cost of building a carriage house in Kelowna could increase by 1,000%