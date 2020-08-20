Anti-abortion sign vandalized again in North Okanagan

Persistent vandals may have put an end to a human rights movement.
A billboard on Highway 97, just north of Vernon near Swan Lake, has been destroyed for the second time recently. The Vernon and Area Pro-Life Society sign’s latest damage shows paint splattered on both sides after it was just recently replaced since being spray painted.
“This time our president does not know whether something can still be used,” Pro-Life Thrift Store manager Henny Rahn said.
@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
