Sylvia Horchen (right) helped organize a meeting of people unhappy with being told to stay indoors and practise social distancing when outside due to COVID-19 Sunday, April 12, at Vernon’s Spirit Square. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Anti-COVID-19 group rallies in Vernon

People unhappy with being told to stay at home and practice social distancing air beefs

A North Okanagan group upset with the lockdown imposed upon them by a government they don’t trust held their first public meeting Easter Sunday in Vernon.

Following an idea from Vancouver’s Susan Standfield-Spooner, who designed a global No More Lockdowns peaceful rally, close to 20 people gathered at 2 p.m., April 12, at Spirit Square outside Vernon City Hall.

“There is going to be no shouting, no disrespectful comments and no rambling,” said Vernon group organizer Sylvia Herchen, a 35-year health-care worker who was working as a physiotherapist when the COVID-19 shutdown was put into effect in Canada and B.C., costing her, she said, “thousands of dollars.”

“I was working until I was told not to,” she said.

Herchen told the group she wouldn’t discuss a virus that has the potential to be dangerous because it evolved from animals. What she did discuss was that, suddenly, the media, doctors and bureaucrats all knew what is the best treatment for the new virus.

“Rational thinkers would think quarantine is when you restrict the movement of sick people,” Herchen said. “Tyranny is when you restrict the movement of healthy people.”

“The media and the bureaucrats have taken the opportunity of this new virus and done an experiment to see how docile we are.”

Herchen admitted the world is cleaner because of the shutdown, and that “Mother Nature needed a rest,” but she said Ottawa had many opportunities to slow pollution and “never lifted a finger.”

“Now, small businesses, the backbone of our social lives, are being punished again to save lives and any environmental gains are purely by accident,” she said. “No action necessary by the government. Just crippling our businesses and destroying our freedoms.”

A man named Chris said the group gathered was observing the rule of social distancing and keeping two metres apart, only because “Canada is no longer a free country.”

He didn’t provide his last name.

“The Charter of Rights doesn’t matter,” he said. “They’ve totally taken away our right to congregate, and it won’t be long before my free speech is taken away.”

The gathering Sunday was supposed to last from 2-5 p.m. Herchen ended things just before 3 p.m., but was undeterred.

She wants the group to meet daily, and to have the people who attended tell a couple of friends who will tell a couple of friends to increase the numbers.

“The only way we can prevent what is happening is to share this message and similar messages to as many people as you can,” she said. “Try to have them understand that the media is adept at spinning lies and falsifying statistics. They appeal to our sensitive nature with lies of how full the hospitals are and how much the staff and patients are suffering.

“This deception comes from a perverse desire to keeping us poor, stupid and unhealthy and now locked in.”

READ MORE: Coldstream car fire under investigation

READ MORE: COVID-19: Parks to stay open in Greater Vernon for now


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. man filmed spitting on elevator buttons apologizes, says actions were ‘reprehensible’

Just Posted

Vehicle crash between Commonwealth Road and Old Vernon Road

The incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. on April 12

Crash along Highway 97 and Parkinson Way in Kelowna

The incident occurred around 12:25 p.m. on April 12

Weekly roundup: Inmate tests positive for COVID-19, John Krasinski shouts out local DJ, no more international flights from YLW

A look at the top stories of the week

Kelowna RCMP recover medical gear stolen from BC Emergency Services

Thanks to a tip from the public, the gear was found fully intact

Boil Water Notice issued for Glenmore-Ellison neighbourhood in Kelowna

This Boil Water Notice is due to increased raw water turbidity in Mill Creek

Northern B.C. singer debuts COVID-19 video asking people to ‘Flatten out the Curve’

Smithers artist Mark Perry’s video “Flatten out the Curve” features dancers from around the world

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Petition asking to restrict travel to Vancouver Island garners thousands of signatures

Nearly 30,000 people have signed the petition as of Sunday afternoon

Anti-COVID-19 group rallies in Vernon

People unhappy with being told to stay at home and practice social distancing air beefs

B.C. man filmed spitting on elevator buttons apologizes, says actions were ‘reprehensible’

Man said he spit in a moment of rage due to an ongoing dispute with condo strata council

‘He would be so proud’: 40 years on, the legacy of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope lives on

Terry Fox started his run across Canada to raise money for cancer research on April 12, 1980

Salmon Arm Silverbacks capture BCHL video game glory

Silverbacks defeat Cowichan Valley in six, winning title at Shaw Centre, in simulated final

Truckers taking precautions to fight COVID-19 amid spreading concerns

Truckers and other essential border crossers are exempt from the 14-day quarantine

North Okanagan car fire under investigation

Small vehicle found ablaze two kilometres up a forest service road in Coldstream Saturday

Most Read