Anti-gang police monitor Veterans MC ride in Lower Mainland

Police say the the group, a ‘three-piece’ patched club has ties to the Hells Angels

Anti-organized crime police were in Aldergrove Saturday keeping an eye on a ride by a B.C. motorcycle club.

Sgt. Brenda Winpenny of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. said in a video posted to Twitter that the unit would be monitoring the ride by the Veterans Motorcycle Club.

The Veterans MC is a motorcycle club of Harley-Davidson riders, including Canadian armed forces and NATO-member nation veterans.

The Veterans website says they are not what is often referred to as an “outlaw” or “one percenter” motorcycle club.

“We are not a 1% club, nor do we have the intention of becoming one,” their main page says.

But Winpenny said in a tweet that the group has gang links.

Motorcycle clubs that wear “three-piece” patches are either subservient to or in conflict with the Hells Angels, the dominant motorcycle gang in Western Canada, Winpenny said.

Members of the Jesters, Shadow Club, and Iron Workers Motorcycle Clubs were turning up for the event, which started at the Aldergrove Royal Canadian Legion hall.

Winpenny noted that a number of the members of those clubs were seen at Hells Angels events in the past, including the invite-only Hells Angel 35th anniversary party held on Vancouver Island last weekend.

Kelowna wildfire under control
130 suspected overdose calls in 1 day, all lives saved: B.C. paramedics

Evacuated Peachland man glad to be back in his summer home

Chris Brydon’s family members were evacuated when the Mount Eneas wildfire started

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Kelowna woman watches ‘black smoke billowing’ as crews fight wildfire

Courtenay Medwedew and her family live in the Wilden area

Kelowna wildfire under control

The wildfire started from two youths playing with a lighter, July 27

Crews work to extinguish hotspots from wildfire near Peachland

The Mount Eneas wildfire is considered held at this time

‘It’s going to be pretty lit,’ festival goers excited for Centre of Gravity

It’s day two of the three-day music festival located in Kelowna

Evacuated Peachland man glad to be back in his summer home

Chris Brydon’s family members were evacuated when the Mount Eneas wildfire started

130 suspected overdose calls in 1 day, all lives saved: B.C. paramedics

Friday saw the highest number of suspected overdose calls since April 2017

Not quite Hogwarts: Canadian man to study fairy-conjuring spells in England

Gillis Hogan has been awarded a prestigious fellowship to study England’s history of magic

Serious collision closes Highway 1 in Lower Mainland for hours

Crash appears to have involved a mini-van and semi-truck just west of 200th Street.

Lone orca lingering near Vancouver Island marina has DFO concerned

Experts say duration of stay is unusual

Gideon the cat survives coyote attack in Chilliwack

When they heard the cat howl he’d been chomped on by two coyotes near Mt. Slesse Middle School

Letter: Minimum standards shouldn’t be the bar for developers

Maybe we need more people on council who will work to make all of Kelowna a more attractive city.

