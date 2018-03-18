Anti-pipeline protestors blocked a tanker near Seattle Sunday. (Mosquito Fleet photo)

Anti-pipeline protestors block Kinder Morgan tanker near Seattle

Protest was spurred on by the 28 anti-Kinder Morgan activists arrested in Burnaby

Anti-Trans Mountain activists took their protest south of the border on Sunday as they tried to stop a Kinder Morgan tanker in the Seattle Harbour.

According to a release from Protect the Inlet, an anti-pipeline group, 30 kayakers are out in Seattle waters trying to stop the tanker from docking at Kinder Morgan’s terminal.

The kayakers belong to the Mosquito Fleet, a group of water-based direct action fleets that try to physically block fossil fuel-related activity.

“We refuse to let Kinder Morgan turn our Salish Sea into a fossil fuel super-highway. Their operations are already unacceptably dangerous. The last thing we need is to make matters 700 per cent worse,” said Mosquito Fleet’s Zara Greene.

“Such a massive increase in oil tanker traffic would not only jeopardize communities in B.C., but in Washington as well.”

Sunday’s action comes after 28 protestors were arrested in Burnaby and ahead of a week of planned pipeline protests in Metro Vancouver.

Previous story
Canadian comic Mike MacDonald dies at 63
Next story
Missing Kelowna woman sought

Just Posted

Missing Kelowna woman sought

RCMP are asking for assistance in locating Christine Olsen-Meissnitzer

Plane lands safely after takeoff issue

An airplane departing Kelowna International Airport had an issue with a landing gear, landed safely

KSS rocks and rolls for 37th straight year

Kelowna secondary students let loose with annual Air Bank competition

YMCA launches teen program for mental health

Starting April 5, the Kelowna Family Y will host its first run of Mind Fit

Kelowna’s Community Calendar

Check out some upcoming events, or add your own event to our community calendar

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Anti-pipeline protestors block Kinder Morgan tanker near Seattle

Protest was spurred on by the 28 anti-Kinder Morgan activists arrested in Burnaby

Some surprises in new book about B.C. labour movement

“On the Line” charts history of the union movement back to the 1800s

Cancer fundraiser takes to Okanagan Lake

Penticton and Naramata joining growing fundraising event

Elke’s Garden Tips: Good time to prepare

Lake Country garden columnist talks about what to do at this time of the year

Letter: Crying fowl over goose cull witness

Kelowna letter-writer says Canada geese come with many issues

Letter: I was born in Kelowna in 1930…

Kelowna letter-writer has some ideas on how things should run nowadays

B.C. cyclist races to first win of the season in New Zealand

Casey Brown captures Enduro title by more than two minutes at Crankworx Rotorua

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Most Read