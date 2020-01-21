FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo the newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle in a convertible car after their wedding in Windsor, England, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP, File)

Anti-tax group calls for no federal funds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle while in Canada

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the couple would be giving up public funding

As Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and son Archie make themselves at home in Victoria, one vocal anti-tax group is calling on the federal government to ensure taxpayers’ money isn’t spent on supporting the royals.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation launched a petition last week on the matter, garnering 80,000 signatures of support as of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Canadians wish the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, all the best as they seek financial independence,” the petition reads.

“That goal is important because Canadian taxpayers shouldn’t have to cover the couple’s bills.”

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the couple would be giving up public funding as they attempt to build a more peaceful life, but it’s unclear how Canada will play a role in supporting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, if any at all.

ALSO READ: Royal deal clears way for Harry, Meghan part-time Canada move

A recent Angus Reid poll highlighted lukewarm feelings towards the couple’s decision to spend most of their time in Canada while still maintaining a home in England near Windsor Castle.

According to the poll results, 50 per cent said they don’t care about the move while 25 per cent of respondents said they are pleased. Fourteen per cent said they are very pleased.

But 73 per cent of respondents were sure about one thing: they don’t want their taxes to go to security or other costs associated with the royal couple and believe that they should cover it themselves.

Nineteen per cent said they’d support the federal government paying for some of the costs but not all of them. Three per cent said they would want the government to pay for any costs necessary.

Video from Sky News, a U.K. outlet, shows Harry landing at Victoria’s airport on Vancouver Island late Monday. The prince, Meghan and their 8-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at at mansion on the island.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is refusing to say who will cover security costs for Prince Harry and his family while they are in Canada.

At a news conference in Winnipeg today, Trudeau says discussions on the matter are ongoing, adding he has not spoken to the Queen about it.

– with files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops
Next story
Power lines cut as thieves strike Vancouver Island veterinary hospital

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Fireside Festival nearly sold-out

This year’s festival features the Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Andrew Judah, Little Destroyer and more

Declaration to opt out of speculation tax nears for Central Okanagan residents

Declaration packages will arrive between Jan. 24 and Feb. 21 and must be completed by March 31

UBCO looking for great writers as part of annual Okanagan Short Story Contest

Deadline for submissions quickly approaching on Jan. 31

Kelowna curlers book ticket to BC Mixed Doubles Championships

Elsie Everst and Adam Cseke look to advance to national stage

PHOTOS: Photographer Nick Clements captures Lake Country’s beauty

Lake Country was ranked as having the fifth-best weather in Canada by Macleans Magazine in 2019

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

Gene Simmons to launch new Titans of Rock music festival in Grand Forks

The rock legend has partnered with Chuck Varabioff to run Titans of Rock in Grand Forks

Viral Okanagan singer to serve up Moore music

Justin Moore to release new video starring opera singer mom

U.S. officials confirm first case of Wuhan coronavirus near Seattle

The U.S. is the fifth country to report seeing the illness

HERGOTT: Honesty in the courtroom

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Local Lizzie: Be kind, always

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

Anti-tax group calls for no federal funds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle while in Canada

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the couple would be giving up public funding

Power lines cut as thieves strike Vancouver Island veterinary hospital

‘Thankfully there weren’t any animals or staff in the clinic when this happened’

Summerland Steam earn two weekend wins

Junior B team defeats Osoyoos Coyotes and Kelowna Chiefs

Most Read