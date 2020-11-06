(HelloKelowna - Twitter)

Anti-vaccine billboards erected in West Kelowna

Interior Health hopes public relies on “trusted and accurate public health information”

Billboards bearing anti-vaccine messaging scatter the side of Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

Residents took to Twitter Friday (Nov. 5) posting photos of the new signs and airing their concerns.

One sign questions whether the ‘cure’ to COVID-19 is worse than the illness, then prompts passersby to visit an advertised website. Another questions whether masks, distancing and lockdowns are working.

Although the billboards stand on Westbank First Nation lands, the nation confirmed they had no part in the messaging. The majority of billboards on WFN land, they explained, are on privately held lands then leased to billboard companies, who would then deal with advertisers.

They said any advertisements on billboards would be subject to the Canadian Code of Advertising Standards, administered by Advertising Standards Canada (ASC), and that “Any concerns regarding messaging or advertisement on billboards should be directed to the ASC for their review.”

According to BCBillboards website, which appears to be the company that rented the space, any graphic whatsoever may be used on their rented billboards, as long as it is not offensive.

In response to the signs, Interior Health cautioned the public.

“Interior Health hopes that the public will rely on trusted and accurate public health information, such as that provided regularly by Dr. Bonnie Henry, Interior Health medical health officers and the BC Centre for Disease Control,” read a statement from the health authority.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Timeline: Seven Kelowna schools confirm COVID-19 cases
Next story
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
24 additional COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since the start of the pandemic is now 845

(Photo courtesy of Sydney Watt)
Vehicle incident slows traffic at Hwy 97 and Commonwealth Road

No one appears to be trapped in the vehicle

Dustyn Baulkham is the founder of and executive producer at Rebellious Unicorns. (Rebellious Unicorns)
Kelowna producer named Entrepreneur of the Year

Dustyn Baulkham founded Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc.

(HelloKelowna - Twitter)
Anti-vaccine billboards erected in West Kelowna

Interior Health hopes public relies on “trusted and accurate public health information”

Since the start of Novemeber, Interior Health has alerted the media to five new COVID-19 cases within the Central Okanagan School District and a one case at an independent school. (Black Press file)
Timeline: Seven Kelowna schools confirm COVID-19 cases

The novel coronavirus has affected seven schools in Kelowna since the start of September

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
589 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths reported in past 24 hours in B.C.

That brings the total number of test-positive cases to 17,149 since January, as well as 275 deaths

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. Max Winkelman photo.
COVID-19 outbreak at Kamloops hospital construction site

There are seven confirmed cases linked to this outbreak

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Nov. 5, 2020, edition of the Vernon Morning Star was targeted by an individual or individuals looking to spread anti-mask, COVID-19 denying propaganda in a Coldstream newspaper box. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
COVID-19 denial propaganda litters the North Okanagan

Vernon Morning Star publisher learned readers found unusual flyer in Thursday edition

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP say driver in Nanaimo was apologetic while being ticketed for excessive speed, wrong licence plates and no valid insurance. (File photo)
Hefty fines create ‘financial woes’ for Nanaimo driver caught going 85 km/h over speed limit

Nanaimo RCMP report motorist who was excessively speeding was also driving without insurance

Most Read