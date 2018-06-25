Antlers Beach Mobile Home Park in Peachland torn from storm

Last night’s wind storm took it’s toll on Antlers Beach Mobile Home Park in the early hours of the morning.
Some residents have been evacuated after trees have crashed into several homes.
Broken and fallen trees litter the grounds of the neighbourhood, one tree crashed through a rooftop patio. Fire line tape has roped houses 18 to 22 where there is the possibility of more danger.
The heavily wooded neighbourhood is in danger again tonight as a storm is projected again this evening.
Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin was unable to be reached at this time. We will update you as more information becomes available.
