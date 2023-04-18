Conceptual rendering of apartment complex proposed for Gordon Drive and Lawson Avenue in Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Apartment building proposed for Gordon Drive and Lawson Avenue in Kelowna

The project would front onto Gordon, Lawson and Aspen Court

There are plans for a large apartment complex at Gordon Drive and Lawson Avenue in Kelowna.

Troika Management Corp. submitted documents for a 130-unit rental only building to city hall on April 18. Plans show a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-bedroom walk-up townhomes.

Proposed site for apartment complex at Gordon Drive and Lawson Avenue in Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

The project would front onto Gordon, Lawson and Aspen Court, and is just down the road from another proposed large development at Gordon and Lawrence Avenue.

Vancouver-based PC Urban is proposing to construct a 192-unit multifamily apartment building at that location.

